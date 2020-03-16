Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! After Munawar Faruqui, Uttaran actress Tina Dutta becomes the confirmed contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Uttaran actress Tina Dutta has been approached to be part of the show and she was in talks with the makers. Things have almost worked and the actress is almost confirmed as the contestant of the show.

Tina Dutta’s name had popped up during the earlier seasons also but things didn’t work and hence she couldn’t be part of the show.

But it seems like the actress will be seen as a contestant this time and the fans are excited to see her in the show.

