Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande to participate in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss season 16 will be launching soon and many celebrities have been approached by the makers, and the latest one to join the list is Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 11:17
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has already started.

As per sources, Ankita Lokhande has been approached for the show and talks are on between the actress and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Ankita’s name has always cropped up in the last few seasons for being one of the potential contestants of the show but almost every time the actress has denied the offer and hence she wasn’t part of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see if she would agree to the upcoming season or not.

Do you want to see Ankita as a contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

