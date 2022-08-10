Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ayesha Singh and Surabhi Das pick Shiv Thakre as the winner of the show

Ayesha and Surabhi Das root for Shiv as the winner of the show as he is a strong contestant of the show and the audience sees him in the top two finalists of the show.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Priyanka and Shiv and their numerous fights were discussed we also saw how Farah Khan hosted the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode and she slammed Priyanka and Tina for their behavior.

Tina finally got eliminated from the show and Shalin was the happiest and he was seen rejoicing at the victory.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants except for Priyanka and Archana want to remove Nimrit from the race.

The two silent players of the game  Sumbul and Mc Stan have also come into their place in the game and finally, the audience can see them.

The finale of the show will take place on the 12th of February and finally, this season would get its winner.

Tellychakkar exclusively carried out a poll where we asked the audience who they see as the winner of the show and in that post, Ayesha Singh and Surabhi Das rooted for Shiv and said that they would like to see him as the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is a very strong player in the show and the audience love his game and are seeing him as one of the potential winners of the show.

Shiv has been playing the game since day one and he made his mark in the heart of the audience he is seen in the top two finalists.

Do you agree with Ayesha and Surbhi’s choice of rooting for Shiv as the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

