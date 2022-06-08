Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta has been approached to be part of the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta has been approached for the show and talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

The fans would love to see Nakuul on the show as they feel they would get to see a new avatar of the actor.

The reason his name has cropped up is because of his show going off air in a couple of weeks.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start on the 1st of October and Salman Khan would be shooting for the promo of the show in the second week of September.

Well, the fans are waiting for the new season to begin and are excited to see who the contestants will be on the show.

