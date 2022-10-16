Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin reveals if she would enter the house as a wild card entry; shares her feelings about THIS Bigg Boss 16 contestant

MUMBAI : Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

These days she grabbing the headlines as she would be seen debuting in Punjabi films.

Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. Since then, the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy.

Jasmin who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 was papped recently and in an interaction, was questioned on Bigg Boss 16.

Are you watching the current season of Bigg Boss?

Yes, I am watching it and I like it. It’s quite interesting and I am enjoying it.

Who is your favourite contestant on the show?

No one as such. But, I love Abdu. He is so cute and pure. I really adore him.

Will you enter the show as a wild card entry?

No, I won’t enter the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Jasmin’s game was loved by the audience and they would have loved to see her as the winner but unfortunately she was evicted from the show.

On the work front, Jamin is all set for her debut Punjabi movie which will be released anytime soon.

