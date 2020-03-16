Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Erica Fernandes approached to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the previous season too, her name had cropped up as one of the potential contestants of the show, but things didn’t work out and the actress rejected the offer.

But this season, once again the makers are trying to get her on board considering the fan following the actress has.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see her on the show as it would be the actress's first-ever reality show.

Bigg Boss is all set to begin from the 1st week of October and Salman Khan has already shot for the promo which will air from the second week of September.

