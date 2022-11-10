Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I have been working since I was 18 years and have been away from my family for a long time, so I am pretty used to it and I know my family understands my working pattern” - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 08:00
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following where the fans bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress has entered the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the participants on the show and the fans are excited to see her on the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how difficult it would be to stay away from her family and how did her family react when she told them that she is a part of Bigg Boss.

This time a little format has been changed and this time, Bigg Boss himself would be playing the game along with you. So are you nervous about what would happen?

I am very happy about this new concept. I haven’t seen the previous seasons so if anyone has seen it then the whole pattern has changed so everything is on my level and am happy to see that Bigg Boss is also playing the game and it will be interesting to see how the game will be.

You are going to be away from your family for a long time. How are you going to cope up with that challenge?

Once I passed 12th Std. itself I began to work and was travelling for events and all and I used to come back home for very less time.  They understand my work life and they have always been very supportive. I know they always want me to do good work and they are happy with my success staying and being connected with each other is important but even if you are far away the love cannot become less and I love them immensely.

What was the response of your family when you told them you will be doing Bigg Boss?

My family doesn’t belong to the industry and they don’t know what is serials and how they function because all my family members are from the army, so they don’t know about the television industry. So their happiness lies in me. So if I take a decision and am excited about it, they too will be excited and happy for me.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is coming out as one of the strong contestants of the show and the fans are already seeing her as the finalist of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "My emotions are my strength and weakness and I would try not to cross my limits in the show" - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary )

 

 

