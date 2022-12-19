Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I would love to re-enter the house as a wild card contestant; this time I will play even better and aim to win the show” - Monalisa  

MUMBAI: Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, is well-known in the television world.

The actress has been a part of the showbiz industry for a very long time now.

Monalisa has managed to garner lots of praise from the fans for her stellar performances in every project she has done so far.

The actress began her career in the Bhojpuri film industry, and post her stint in Bigg Boss, she began to get offers on television.

Her first serial was the most successful supernatural series Nazar, which aired on Star Plus and made the actress a household name.

Today, she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 16 was, and whether she will enter the house as a wild card entry.

Are you following Bigg Boss, and if yes, who is your favourite?

This season is very interesting as every time, something different is happening in every episode. It’s very difficult to say who my favourite contestant is, because when you like someone, they suddenly do something which makes you not like them anymore. So right now, I am very confused.

What do you have to say about Shalin and Tina’s bond? Is it fake or true?

I used to like Shalin, but I don’t know what happened to him later. He will sometimes play well, and sometimes he will play badly. So, I am confused about him and the relationships he has in the house.

Who are the top five contestants of the show according to you?

It’s difficult to say because there is no eviction taking place, which means that everyone is doing well and the show has good TRPs. But one thing is for sure that the show is very entertaining.

If you get a chance to go into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry, will you go?

I would love to go into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. The last time when I went, I couldn’t play that well as I was so new to the industry. But now if I enter the BB house, I will kill it because I will play the game and aim to win the show.

Well, even though Mona was new to the game, she almost reached the final week of the show as somewhere, she had gotten the knack to play the show.

