Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Why is everyone on Bigg Boss 16 trying to be like TejRan, Sidnaaz or Gauhar-Kushal

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

Bigg Boss 16 is back with a bang but fans have mixed feelings about the show. The show feels repetitive even after bringing in new twists and turns that even Bigg Boss himself has brought in but viewers and fans have been feeling like there are only a few contestants who are real and not trying to copy the other contestants that have already been on the show and made a name for themselves.

Over the 15 seasons of Bigg Boss, there have been many people who have either fallen in love with the show or have found lifelong friends inside the house but only a few have remained very memorable.

The idea is that a contestant gets screen time only when they show a love angle or better a love triangle. Even though there are couples who genuinely skyrocketed to fame together because of their chemistry, other contestants seem to trying to take a page out of the previous couples, Tehran, Gauhar- Kushal, Prince-Yuvika, and even SidNaaz.

These contestants have been called out by their own fellow housemates like how Manya Singh called out Shalin and Sumbul and said that everyone is trying to be like Sidnaaz.

Fans and viewers of the show are really bored of the love triangle troupe or even people trying to create fake love angles and heres what they had to say:

Nisha Singh says, “ I understand that every wants to win but if they think they can win by creating fake love angles, we the audiences are really bored of it”.

Chris Jacobs Says, “ Not everyone can be TejRan or Sidnaaz, these equations were real and honest and its so pathetic that people are willing to fake emotions just to get some tweets”.

Riddhi Patel says, “ There are some duos like Priyanka and Ankit who we have seen before and we have seen their chemistry before so, its believable about them but we can see who is trying to set connections for no reason and it is clearly visible”.

Shreya Shah says, “ Do these contestants have nothing new to offer, I mean we really think that makers should try some new ways to entertain us or atleats tell these contestants that we really don’t want to see anything fake”.

It looks like fans really don’t want to see any fake love stories pop up this seasons and they are happy with the couples that they have gotten in the past.

