Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan received zero votes during the nomination

Sumbul is one of the strongest contestants on the show and she is also loved by the contestants of the show as she didn’t receive any vote for nomination and was saved from elimination.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Sumbul is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and has been playing the game well the audience are loving her on the show and she has a massive fan following.

The actress seems to be in the good books of the housemates also, as she didn’t get even one vote to get eliminated from the show which shows that she is in a good place among the contestants of the show.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! “I will focus on my game thinking that my dad would be so proud and happy seeing me lifting the trophy,” says Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer as she talks about staying away from her family, Weekend Ka Vaar, and how she will manage inside the house )

This shows that she has a great rapport with everyone and hence she didn’t receive any votes and is safe from elimination.

She is one of the few contestants who is trending on social media and is loved by one and all.

The fans are waiting to see more of her and they accept her to come out with a good game.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has a massive fan following and seems like she would go a long way in the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him )

