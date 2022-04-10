Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan received zero votes during the nomination

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Sumbul is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and has been playing the game well the audience are loving her on the show and she has a massive fan following.

The actress seems to be in the good books of the housemates also, as she didn’t get even one vote to get eliminated from the show which shows that she is in a good place among the contestants of the show.

This shows that she has a great rapport with everyone and hence she didn’t receive any votes and is safe from elimination.

She is one of the few contestants who is trending on social media and is loved by one and all.

The fans are waiting to see more of her and they accept her to come out with a good game.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has a massive fan following and seems like she would go a long way in the show.

