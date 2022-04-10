EXCLUSIVE! “I will focus on my game thinking that my dad would be so proud and happy seeing me lifting the trophy,” says Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer as she talks about staying away from her family, Weekend Ka Vaar, and how she will manage inside the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

As we reported, television’s favorite Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer is a part of the show after she left the hit show, Imlie. Sumbul, who is known for her great roles and chemistry with a friend and former co-star Fahmaan Khan might be the youngest member of the house.

She will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 and she entered the show with the song, Chaka Chak, in a grand style.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor before she entered the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss:

You are going to be away from your family for a long time, how are you going to cope with that challenge?

Of course, it will be difficult to stay away from my family and I won’t be able to talk to my family but whenever I will feel homesick, I will only think about how my father would really want me to win the trophy and I will focus on my game thinking that my dad would be so proud and happy seeing me win, my sister would be so proud see me, So I will only try and win the trophy!

How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan will come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed and you will also get to interact with him? How are you going to tackle that?

Actually, the only thing I am worried about is getting scolded on Weekend Ka Vaar. That is something I will have to take care of is that I will try not to do anything that I have to be pulled by Salman sir, but if I do get scolded, I know it will be for my own good. I will not take anything personally for sure.



Have you watched the previous seasons? If yes, then who has been your favorite contestant and why?

I have not really followed the show so much, but I did like Dolly Bindra ji a lot. There is no specific reason why but I really found her entertaining.

Bigg Boss is a tough place to live in where at times people lose patience and anger is something which is difficult to control. In such circumstances, how would you handle yourself?

This actually happens in our daily life as well, when, after a difficult period of time, we vent out our anger, but I think that is up to the individual as well. How a person handles things and manages their behavior is up to them, and it is very natural to react sometimes. If I do feel angry or I lash out, then that's that, because I am human and anger is very natural.

Sumbul made her debut at the age of eight with Chandragupta Maurya (2011). She later starred as Mehtab (Akbar's niece) in Jodha Akbar (2013). Sumbul had enthusiastically participated in TV reality shshows,ncluding DID Little Masters. The actress then went on to play supporting roles in dramas like Vaaris (2016) and Sony Television's Ishaaron Ishaaron in 2019.

