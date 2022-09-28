Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan’s special message for Sumbul as she would begin a new journey in Bigg Boss season 16

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chenni and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adored the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Recently the two have been seen in a project together and the fans are excited to watch them back post their exit from the show Imlie.

Sumbul after exiting the show will be seen in the reality show Bigg Boss and this would be her first reality show.

The promo of her being the contestant on the show was shared by the channel a few days ago.

Now Fahmaan took on his social media account and gave Sumbul one of the best advice where he shared her promo and said “All the best jungli, aag hai tu. Just be you and don’t let anyone change that”

Well, initially there were reports doing the rounds that both Fahmaan and Sumbul were going to be part of the show but the actor declined the offer for reasons best known to him and Sumbul accepted and will be seen on the show as a contestant.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become iconic – on-screen couples and have a massive fan following.

