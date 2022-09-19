Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of the show?

The new season will begin soon and the makers have already started to approach actors for the show the latest name to join in is Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t regain the ratings.


In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up
 

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.


Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.


This year the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.


Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business
 

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.


Post-Sumbul leaving her show Imlie they have been many speculations that she might be seen in the reality show as even her co–star Fahmaan Khan has been offered the show and he might come on board.


Well, the fans would be super excited to see Sumbul on the show as she would be the second youngest contestant on the show post-Sara Khan.


For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


