EXCLUSIVE! "I said yes to Bigg Boss 16 after I was mentally prepared and could do justice to it"- says Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De

Sreejita De is all set for Bigg Boss this season and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to know about her views and strategies.

MUMBAI: Sreejita De debuted on TV with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, playing the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. At the same time Ekta Kapoor offered her the role of Aastha in Karam Apna Apna. In 2008, she appeared in the Bollywood film Tashan as Paravati. In the same year, she played the lead role in the soap opera Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah as Annu. In 2012 she bagged the lead character of Mukta Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, Tapasya's daughter, in Uttaran on Colors TV.

She played the lead role of Shreya Bhushan Pethewala in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi. She then joined the cast of Piya Rangrezz as Aradhya Shamsher Singh. She was later seen in the Star Plus show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai as Kavya.

She was seen in Nazar and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! as well.

She has now entered the Bigg Boss house and is set for the 16th season of the reality show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her and got to know about how she feels about being a part of the show and what her strategy to survive is.

The makers have introduced a new format this time by making Bigg Boss play as well. What do you have to say about that?

“I am sure the game is going to be way more difficult this time as compared to earlier. I am sure about that but I have no clue as to whether Bigg Boss is going to play with us or make us play, what will be his rules, and his decisions. It’s all unknown but exciting.”

Apart from all the entertainment we see, a lot of viewers don’t know about the tough time the contestants face, be it performing a task, lack of food and sleep, or planning strategies to survive in the game. How do you plan on surviving that?

“I think that is all part of the game. I feel before anybody says yes to the show, they should be mentally prepared for all the challenges and the hard times. It is definitely a difficult show but I am mentally prepared for it. I said yes to it after I was sure and so that I could do justice to the show.”

Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is the major highlight of the show where he takes a report about the whole week. How nervous are you about that?

“I think that is the best part of the whole show because the only connection the contestants have with the outside world is Salman Khan and through him we will get to know what we are doing right in the house, what is being liked by the audience and what not. That is a very important input that every one of us will get from him. Plus, we get to see him so that is another excitement.”

