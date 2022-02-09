Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has been approached for the show and there is a possibility that she might be in talks with the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There were also rumours making rounds that she was supposed to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. but the actress cleared the air on the same.

If there is any truth to this news, then the fans would be excited to see her on the reality show and would get to see a different avatar of the actress.

The show will premiere on October 2nd, 2022, and this season will run for five months before its finale.

This season is going to follow a lot of international formats where many rules and tasks would be followed accordingly.

Salman Khan has already shot for the promo of the show and it would be out in the second week of September.

