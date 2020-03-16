Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss season 16 will be launching soon and many celebrities have been approached by the makers, and the latest one to join the list is Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde.

Saisha Shinde

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the fashion designer, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things fall into place then she would be participating in the show and this would be her second reality show.

Well, the fans would be excited to see Saisha on the show as she impressed everyone with her game in Lock Upp Season 1.

Are you excited to see Saisha as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

