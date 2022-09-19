Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to enter the show as a wild card entry?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t regain ratings.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.

As per sources, Munawar might enter the show as a wild card contestant though there is no confirmation on the same.

We had reported earlier, that Munwar was the first confirmed contestant of the show but now they are reports doing the round that the makers are having double thoughts to take him on the show considering the current controversy surrounding him where his shows are being cancelled as they know if anything happens the direct blame would come on the channel and the maker of the show.

Now the makers would see the situation and might get him on the show as a wild card entry.

Well, the fans are excited to see the actor on the reality show and they feel that he is a perfect choice for it as they have seen his game in Lock Upp.

