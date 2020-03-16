Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! 'Mohabbatein' actress Preeti Jhangiani to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actress and the makers of the show.

In the previous seasons also her name had cropped up but things didn’t work out and she wasn’t part of the show.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ? )

For a long time, Preeti has been away from the limelight but people still remember her for her performance in the movie Mohabbatein and Awara Paagal Deewana.

The fans would be excited to see her on the show.

Do you want to see Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani as a contestant of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?