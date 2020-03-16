Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also Kevin’s name had popped up but he had clarified saying that last year he wouldn’t have done the show as he wasn’t prepared for it, but maybe this year you never know.

There is no doubt that Kevin is a perfect choice for the game and like how he ruled Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla he could rule the house too.

Many times Kevin expressed his desire to be on the show as he feels that Bigg Boss is the ultimate big reality show on television and one can agree that the fame and success one gets from the show is untouchable.

And if there is any truth to this rumour then he would be an interesting player to see the show and his conversation with host Salman would be fun to watch.

Do you want to see Kevin as the contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

