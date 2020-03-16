Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon and the show is in the pre-production stage the makers have begun to approach celebrities and the latest one to join the list is Kevin Almasifar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:19
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also Kevin’s name had popped up but he had clarified saying that last year he wouldn’t have done the show as he wasn’t prepared for it, but maybe this year you never know.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! )

There is no doubt that Kevin is a perfect choice for the game and like how he ruled Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla he could rule the house too.

Many times Kevin expressed his desire to be on the show as he feels that Bigg Boss is the ultimate big reality show on television and one can agree that the fame and success one gets from the show is untouchable.

And if there is any truth to this rumour then he would be an interesting player to see the show and his conversation with host Salman would be fun to watch.

Do you want to see Kevin as the contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! )

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Delnaaz Irani gives fans a peek into her journey from home to the sets of the show
MUMBAI: The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Jha opens up on Maharani Season 2, shares about his character Diwakar Jha and much more
MUMBAI: After the success of Maharani season 1 which hit the small screen last year, the makers are once again set to...
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Reyansh accuses Simar of his marriage failure with Ishita, how will Aarav react?
Mumbai:Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride...
Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movie?
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production of Yash Raj Films. Yash...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video