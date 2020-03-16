Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal approached to be part of the show

Bigg Boss season 16 will be launching soon and many celebrities have been approached by the makers, and the latest one to join the list is Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal.

MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal has been approached for the show and talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show.

Every year Mohit’s name pops up for the show but for some other reasons things don’t materialize.

The fans are wanting to see him on the show for quite some time and if things work out this time then he would be a part of the upcoming season.

Well, it will be interesting to see Mohit on the show.

Do you want to see him as a contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

