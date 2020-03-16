Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Not Rs 1000 Cr but this is how much Salman Khan is charging for the show

The new season of Bigg Boss is going to begin soon and here we bring you the price that Salman Khan is charging for the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 17:19
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We had earlier reported that the host Salman Khan was going to charge Rs. 1000 Cr for the show but now as per sources, the superstar will not be charging 1000 cr but Rs 180 core for the entire season.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman Khan deserved this price as the way he hosts the show no one does it that way.

The show is all set to go on air from the 1st of October 2022 and Salman Khan has shot for the promo of the show which will be out in the second week of September.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who would be the confirmed contestants of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video