Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Priyanka never overshadowed me, its only because of her I reached this far or else I would have gotten eliminated much before, the credit goes to her” - Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta, who won the audience’s heart recently with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, was finally eliminated by the votes of the housemates.

His journey finally came to an end. Although he was a silent player of the show, the audience loved his game. Many celebrities had said that he would be the winner of the show.

Fans loved to see Priyanka and him together in the show, and their pair was loved in the game. Everyone said that their love and bond is genuine.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit and asked him if he thinks that Sajid Khan is the reason that he reached this far, and does he think that Priyanka was overshadowing him, and much more.

Sajid Khan was seen saying that because of him you have reached so far; what do you have to say about it?

A little credit can go to him as he did save me from two nominations, and that was because the Mandali wasn’t against me. If they were, he would have voted me out. For me, only Priyanka was my pillar of strength in the show and it is only because of her I have reached so far.

The housemates and even Salman Khan said that somewhere, Priyanka was overshadowing you; do you agree with this?

It wasn’t like my journey was so smooth and beautiful only because of Priyanka, as she was my strength in the show. She didn’t overshadow me at all. Instead, it's only because of her that I reached so far or else I would have been eliminated earlier.

Post your eviction, which side of Priyanka will the audience get to see?

The audience will get to see the practical side of Priyanka, as she gets very emotional with me. But she does know how to balance both the emotional and practical sides.

What is the one thing you will miss in the Bigg Boss house?

To be honest, I will miss nothing in the Bigg Boss house. And as far as Priyanka is concerned, I won’t miss when she comes out after seven weeks as the winner of the show. I will meet her then and I wouldn’t want her to miss me too as I want her to concentrate on the game.

Well, there is no doubt that though Ankit was a silent player the audience really liked the way he used to play the game.

