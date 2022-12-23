Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "Priyanka is the entertainer of the house, if she wouldn't have been part of this season, it would have been boring" - Arshi Khan

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan is a known personality on television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 11.

She was known for her fights with Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan and today, she has a massive fan following.

She recently grabbed the headlines as she was learning wrestling from The Great Khali in Punjab these days.

Arshi used to show her wrestling skills and share the video on social media.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would enter the house as a wildcard contestant and who is the entertainer of the house.

Who do you think is playing the game well?

I like Priyanka's game, she is really very good. Ankit is also good, though he is a silent player. Abdu will be returning back soon. He is also good. Everyone likes him as he is very cute. He doesn't do much in the house but he is a strong contestant.

Who is the entertainer of the show?

Archana, Abdu and obviously Priyanka if she wouldn't have been part of the show, this season would have been boring. See, every season needs an entertainer, like in Bigg Boss 11 it was Shilpa Shinde and me. Then in season 14, Aly, Rahul and me. So, that entertainment factor has to be there.

What do you have to say about the groupism that is taking place on the show?

Groupism is important in this game because if you break down or feel low, people are there for you. You have to be mentally strong to play the game if you are alone.

If given a chance, will you enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry?

Yes, I am always ready to go inside the house as a wild card contestant and my changes are always visible.

Well, there is no doubt that Arshi was a strong contestant and the fans would love to see her on the show.

