Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Priyanka is a very emotional girl but now the best thing is that from now she is playing for herself, and I wish she wins the show” - Rashmeet Kaur, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s close friend  

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name who built a massive fan following. Fans bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

The actress has entered the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the participants in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyanka’s friend Rashmeet Kaur and asked her what she thinks about Priyanka and Archana’s friendship, and whether she feels that Priyanka went wrong in trusting people in the show.

Do you think that Priyanka made a mistake by trusting the wrong people in the show?

Yes, she made a mistake, but now she is coming out of it as a much stronger person. I like the way she is conducting herself. She doesn’t overdo things and she fights for herself. The best thing is that she is playing for herself and it is going on well.

Recently, Priyanka broke down post the fight with Archana, but the same thing happened with Archana and Sumbul and she called their tears as crocodile tears; what do you have to say about it?

She considers Archana a very close friend, and so she was hurt with everything that happened and she broke down. As far as Archana and Sumbul are concerned, their tears were fake because we all know that Sumbul keeps crying for every little thing. I would comment on Priyanka’s tears being fake, but I will say that she was hurt as she considers Archana as a very close friend of hers.

Do you think that Priyanka and Archana fake their fights?

Well, I wish this was true that they plan their fights because it would have worked for them only. But one can see their fights happening and they are genuine. The only thing is that Archana has a bad mouth and she doesn’t spare anyone when she speaks. She doesn’t even spare her friends. At one time Priyanka will burst out about how many times she would keep things under her, but the friendship is there and no one can break that.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka has been playing the game well and is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

