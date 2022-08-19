Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Roadies winner Kashish Thakur to participate in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Roadies winner Kashish Thakur

MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Roadies fame Kashish Thakur has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the actor, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The audience feels that he is the perfect choice for the show as they have seen his game play on the reality show Roadies.

Are you excited to see Farmani as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

 For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

Latest Video