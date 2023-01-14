Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?

MUMBAI :Salman Khan has been the soul of Bigg Boss ever since he took over the show in Season 4. He has been irreplaceable in the show ever since.

He is considered as one of the best hosts for the show; the audience cannot see anyone else except for him as the host.

The best thing about Salman Khan being the host of the show is that he doesn’t follow any particular script, and whatever he says comes out from his heart and is unfiltered.

We have seen how he guides the contestants and tells them where they are going wrong or right, and also scolds them when they are going wrong in the game, as he considers this house as his own and the housemates as his family.

As we had reported earlier that since the show is getting good TRPs, the makers and the channel have decided to extend the show till mid-February.

But since Salman Khan’s contract with the show was only till 12th January, he won’t be continuing as the host of the show, and Karan Johar will be taking over as the host for the next few weeks.

As per sources, Salman Khan will return back as the host of the show during the finale of the show.

He will come back with a bang and will put an end to the show.

There is no doubt that the audience will miss Salman Khan as the host of the show because there isn’t anyone who can host the show like him.

