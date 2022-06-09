Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan shoots for the promo of the upcoming season

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss will be beginning on the 2nd of October 2022 and the makers have already started to approach contestants and a few have already been confirmed for the show.

Munawar, Farmani Naaz and Tina Dutta are currently the confirmed contestants in the show.

Last year, the season didn’t fare that well when it came to TRP ratings the makers tried their level best to make it a successful season but they couldn’t make it as the initial weeks the show did pretty well for itself.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Faisal Khan, Raj Kundrra, Basser Ali, Kevin, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Now initially, there were reports doing the rounds that Salman Khan might not be hosting the show as the actor had demanded a high fee but that news was just a rumour and the actor is back as the host of the show.

As per sources, Salman Khan was spotted in the film city where he was all set to shoot the promo of the upcoming season and the fans are super excited to see the new promo and the theme of the show.

This year, the theme of the show is Aqua and the entire house will be built, keeping this theme in mind.

There are also many new segments that have been introduced in the show which will be following the international format.

Well, it will be interesting to see the new promo and what Salman Khan will offer the audience in this new season.

