Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiney Ahuja to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television and the new season will be beginning soon; the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show and the latest name to join is Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja

 

Submitted by sumeet-tellychakkar on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 23:22
Shiney Ahuja

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

As per sources, Shiney Ahuja has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the actor though there is no confirmation on the same.

Every season the actor’s name has popped up as a possible contestant for the show but things never worked and he wasn’t a part of the show.

The actor hasn’t been seen in any project for a long time and his fans miss watching him on screen.

If there is any truth to this news, it would be interesting to see Shiny as a contestant on the show.

Is Shiney a good choice for a reality show? What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments below!

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja
sumeet-tellychakkar's picture

About Author

Submitted by sumeet-tellychakkar on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 23:22

