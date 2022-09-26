Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a confirmed contestant for the upcoming season; Fahmaan Khan is not a part of the show

 The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and as per sources Sumbul has been confirmed as the contestant of the show whereas Fahmaan has declined the offer and he wouldn’t be part of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 18:07
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a confirmed contestant for the upcoming season; Fahmaan Khan is not a part of th

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter! )

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

Tellychakkar had been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Earlier we had reported that Sumbul and Fahmaan were offered the show and both would be doing the show.

But now we have confirmed the news that Sumbul would be doing the show whereas Fahmaan Khan has rejected the offer, reasons are still unknown.

The fans would be disappointed with this news as they were excepting to see the two together on the reality show after their exit from the show Imlie.

Well, it will be interesting to see Sumbul as a contestant in the show as she would be the youngest player among the others.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie – Oh No! Anu to Instigate Cheeni against Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Will #Priyankit be the new TejRan or Sidnaaz?
MUMBAI:  From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their...
Spy Bahu: Sad! Yohan in jail, Sejal takes the responsibility
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Drama! Virat Tries to Make Sai Jealous
MUMBAI : Star Plus popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase interesting twists and turns as Virat is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: WHOA! Rubina Dilaik felt homesick on the sets on Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI:  Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot is...
OMG! Banni Chow: Is There Going To Be A Love Triangle Between Banni, Yuvan And Agastya
MUMBAI:  The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
RECENT STORIES
Wow! “My next film has me playing a very very strong female lead character in which there us a very different kind of action” Ta
Wow! “My next film has me playing a very very strong female lead character in which there us a very different kind of action” Tara Sutaria talks about her love for action films, next projects and Heropanti 2