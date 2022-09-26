Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a confirmed contestant for the upcoming season; Fahmaan Khan is not a part of the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter! )

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

Tellychakkar had been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Earlier we had reported that Sumbul and Fahmaan were offered the show and both would be doing the show.

But now we have confirmed the news that Sumbul would be doing the show whereas Fahmaan Khan has rejected the offer, reasons are still unknown.

The fans would be disappointed with this news as they were excepting to see the two together on the reality show after their exit from the show Imlie.

Well, it will be interesting to see Sumbul as a contestant in the show as she would be the youngest player among the others.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter! )