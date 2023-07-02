Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Sumbul was one of the most loved contestants of the show but unfortunately, she was eliminated just a week before the finale. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she did that she couldn’t do in the Bigg Boss house, and she also spoke about her equation with Fahmaan Khan.
MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was just eliminated a week before the finale.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she did that she couldn’t do in the Bigg Boss house, and she also spoke about her equation with Fahmaan Khan.

What do you miss in Bigg Boss house after being evicted that you can do now?

That I can eat whatever I want. The first thing that I ate was KFC, although I love Paani puri and haven’t got the chance to eat it yet.

Whom have you met after coming out of the Bigg Boss house?

Papa, my sister, and Fahmaan Khan.

Fahmaan Khan was really supporting and rooting for you. What was his reaction when you came out of the house?

No worries, you came out but you have won everyone’s heart. He is very proud of you.

We have always seen Arjun Bijlani teasing Fahmaan Khan with you. Is there any hesitation that you have to come and accept the relationship?

There is nothing like that. I am tired of saying it, Arjun bhai also does things like that, but there is nothing between Fahmaan and me. Arjun has seen us for a long time and we are really very close friends; he is like family to me. We are so close that people think about us like that.

