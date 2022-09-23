Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Suriya Mishra to participate in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to approach actors. The new name to join the list is social media influencer Suriya Mishra

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:32
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Suriya Mishra to participate in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!)

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, Suriya Mishra has been offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and now the actor has accepted the offer and most probably she would be a part of the show.

She is a social media influencer and also an actor and seems like she would be an interesting contestant for the upcoming season.

This season the show will be following the international format of the show and in the promo, Salman Khan had mentioned how this time Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Prakruti Mishra Karishma Sawan Suriya Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4
MUMBAI :The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana...
Exclusive! Nia Sharma reveals that her toughest competitor is THIS person
MUMBAI :Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She always amazes her fans with her bold looks...
DASHIING! Shivin Narang looks extra HANDSOME in these ethnic outfits
MUMBAI :Shivin Narang is an Indian actor who made his acting debut with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year playing...
Oh No! Munawar Faruqui reveals if he feels threatened while walking on the road after the controversies he has faced
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Danger! Maa Parvati enraged, threatens to destroy everything
MUMBAI : It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet – Oh No! Meet Ahlawat Makes a Fake Confession
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Meet, is up with a shocking twist as Meet Hooda finds out that Neelam is the main culprit...
RECENT STORIES
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4