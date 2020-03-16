Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Telugu actress Twinkle Kapoor to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Telugu actress Twinkle Kapoor

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Telegu actress Twinkle Kapoor has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress and almost things seem final between the two.


There is a huge possibility that Twinkle might be seen in the show as she is keen on doing the show.


Also Read -Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?


Well, in the past we did see many actresses who had done south movies were part of Bigg Boss like Sana Khan and Nikki Tamboli who then after the show shot to stardom in a big way.
 
The show is all set to go – on air from the 1st of October and Salman Khan might be shooting for the promo from the second week.


But as we had reported that since Salman Khan is asking for a super triple hike in his fee to host Bigg Boss the makers are planning to approach Rohit Shetty to host the upcoming season.


For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

