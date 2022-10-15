Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! In the war between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Check out who the audience supported

MUMBAI : In the second week of the show itself, the contests have given a lot of content to the show and we saw the various altercations that happened throughout the week.

We have seen how the contestants had have fights and arguments with each other, especially Archana who had the maximum fights with the other housemates.

She had a fight with MC Stan which made headlines inside and outside the house.

On the other hand, we did see the fights between Shalin, Gautam and Archana where there is a lot of content given to the show.

Now, it seems like there are two more people on the show that are not getting along well with each other and they are Priyanka and Nimrit.

Both of them have been at loggerheads with each other since day one and its seems like the house has been divided into Team Priyanka and Team Nimrit.

Tellychakkar exclusively ran a poll where the audience had to vote for which team they are supporting; Team Priyanka or Team Nimrit.

Clearly, the audience sides with Team Priyanka, where with 90% of votes, the actress has won the poll.

There is no doubt that Nimrit and Priayanka are two very strong contestants in the show and their fans are divided on social media where there is ongoing tashan between Priyanka and Nimrit's fans.

Today on Shukarvar KaVaar, Salman Khan would do a task between them and ask the contestants to vote for who is the strong contestant.

