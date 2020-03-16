Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Thomson Andrews to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to begin on the second of October and the promo of the show will be out soon. The makers have already approached a lot of celebrities and the latest name to join the list is Thomson Andrews.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:08
Big Boss 16: Exclusive! Thomson Andrews to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ - AWW! Shehnaaz Gill on qualities she looks in a guy: I want him to know everything about me and that's the quality I like to have in my guy)

As per sources, Singer Thomson Andrews has been offered the show, and talks are on between him and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

This is the first time the singer's name has popped up for the reality show and if things go well then he would come on board as a contestant.

The show is all set to go on air from the 1st of October 2022 and Salman Khan has shot for the promo of the show which will be out in the second week of September.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who would be the confirmed contestants of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - AWW! Shehnaaz Gill on qualities she looks in a guy: I want him to know everything about me and that's the quality I like to have in my guy)

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh Thomson Andrews
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Vidhi faces Dev’s anger
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares some unseen pictures of son Rudransh on his birthday
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the most loved and most popular actresses in television and is rising high...
Must Read! Raju Srivastava’s daughter shares an important message on social media amid the comedian’s critical health condition
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava's nephew Kushal Srivastava has denied all reports claiming the comedian has gained...
Anupamaa: What! Barkha adds drugs in Anuj’s food everyday
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek
MUMBAI:Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.The show has seen...
Anupamaa: Evil! Adhik to take revenge from Anuj for Barkha and Ankush’s insult
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video