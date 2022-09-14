Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is all set to go – on air from the 2nd of October and the new promo of the show is out where Salman Khan gives a hint that Bigg Boss too will be playing the game!

