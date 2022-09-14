Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to participate in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers have already begun to approach celebrities. The latest name to join is! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 18:34
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

ALSO READ - AWW-DORABLE! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary takes her favourite co-stars from Udaariyaan to Goa to celebrate her Birthday; check out who all were invited

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is all set to go – on air from the 2nd of October and the new promo of the show is out where Salman Khan gives a hint that Bigg Boss too will be playing the game!

Do you want to see Fahmaan in the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -AWW-DORABLE! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary takes her favourite co-stars from Udaariyaan to Goa to celebrate her Birthday; check out who all were invited

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh Thomson Andrews Erica fernandes. Nusrat Jahan ruhi Fahmaan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 18:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Kanika Mann won’t be attending the finale of the show for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Omg! Dhara of Pandya Store to take the help of Banni Mishra aka Banni chow to deal with Shweta?
MUMBAI: With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans...
Alibaba Dastaan-e- Kabul: Dangerous! Ali risks his life to save Mariam who gets trapped between fire
MUMBAI :  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Rishabh Thakur opens up on his casting journey in the showbiz world, says, ''I want to become the best producer in the Bollywood industry"
MUMBAI: The world of entertainment is one such place where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves. There...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Awesome! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur reveal their favourite contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10
MUMBAI : Actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the actors in this industry who are still remembered for their...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video