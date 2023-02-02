Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”

Fahmaan and Sumbul are the most loved on–screen couple and now Fahmaan took on to social media and shown his support towards the actress and said that he will meet her only post she comes out as the winner.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:35
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall

MUMBAI: Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss, and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

As we all know that Sumbul is a nominated contestant for this week along with Shiv and Mc Stan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Iulia Vântur and Badshah to grace the upcoming “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

Fahmaan just shared a special message for Sumbul and her fans where he revealed that he is happy that she has reached the final week but since she is the nominations, he appealed to the fans to vote for her and make her the winner of the show.

He also said that he is very proud of her that she is reached so far in the game and that now he will only meet her when she wins the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan has always supported Sumbul in her journey and as said how proud he is of the way she has played the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the famous contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Though her game is a bit weak as compared to the others, she has been saved by her fans.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar forecasts Mc Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 also Dubs Stan his absolute favorite

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat screams his frustration out and feels sorry for how he treated Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
MUMBAI: Kissing scenes in Bollywood movies is nothing new. But, we usually see that once an actor or an actress gets...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav refuses to talk to Akshara, she is shattered
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
“Even though the show is based on real incidents, no characters are real and we have followed our directors vision” Harshita Gaur
MUMBAI: Actress Harshita Gaur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married

Latest Video

Related Stories
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?
The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?
Charu meets Charu! Durga Aur Charu’s Vaishnavi Prajapathi and Adrija Roy's pictures together are proof of a full circle moment
Charu meets Charu! Durga Aur Charu’s Vaishnavi Prajapathi and Adrija Roy's pictures together are proof of a full circle moment
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mindblowing transformation as Jahaan and Junooniyatt! Check it out!
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mind-blowing transformation as Jahaan in Junooniyatt, check it out!
Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, BALH2, Ram Kapoor, Priya Sood, Nakkul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Alfiya Kapadia, Raya, Pihu, Ekta K
After Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor pens emotional goodbye to Ram and Priya says, “Thankyou for bringing the second installment of Ram and Priya to life”! Check it out!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta