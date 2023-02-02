Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”

MUMBAI: Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss, and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

As we all know that Sumbul is a nominated contestant for this week along with Shiv and Mc Stan.

Fahmaan just shared a special message for Sumbul and her fans where he revealed that he is happy that she has reached the final week but since she is the nominations, he appealed to the fans to vote for her and make her the winner of the show.

He also said that he is very proud of her that she is reached so far in the game and that now he will only meet her when she wins the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan has always supported Sumbul in her journey and as said how proud he is of the way she has played the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the famous contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Though her game is a bit weak as compared to the others, she has been saved by her fans.

