Dheeraj Dhoopar forecasts Mc Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 also Dubs Stan his absolute favorite

Dheeraj Dhoopar forecasts Mc Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 also Dubs Stan his absolute favorite

MUMBAI :The conclusive span of Bigg Boss season 16 is becoming more sturdy for the contestants locked inside the controversial house of BB, the road to the trophy is getting fierce with the participants giving their all to fix their place in the top spots. Wherein the other contestants are willing to make it to the finale, the rapper Mc Stan is ruling all over social media, and now Kundali Bhagya lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar predicts Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

The main reason for seeing him as the most loved contestant and getting such a huge amount of support on Twitter is because of his style, rap songs, and quirky way to play this game, which has not only impressed the audience but also the tinsel town celebrities like now the Colors tv's renowned face Dheeraj Dhoopar has forecasted Mc Stan as the winner of BB season 16 title winner.

The actor recently took to his Twitter and tweeted in support of a popular mandali member Mc Stan to win Bigg Boss 16. He tweeted, "Either #PriyankaChaharChaudhary or #MCStan will win the trophy! They are my absolute favourites! #BB16."

Meanwhile, the loyal viewers of BB16 are strongly rooting for him to win the show, as the topic #TrophyAwaitsMcStan is currently trending on Twitter and has crossed over 1 million tweets.

