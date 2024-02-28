Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik probed in alleged connection in Money Laundering

The agency questioned Abdu Rozik, a 19-year-old singer who enthralled viewers on Bigg Boss 16, in connection with a money laundering investigation. Rozik is known for his lovely personality on the popular reality show, found himself in a different light when he came to the ED's office not as a suspect, but in a very different role.
Abdu Rozik

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik to grace the show and enter the house as a guest)

According to Rozik's attorney, Prashant Patil, the young singer's participation with the ED was as a prosecution witness. The case in question involves Kunal Oza, against whom Rozik is expected to offer critical testimony. "My client, Mr Abdu Rozik, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza," Patil told the news outlet.

Patil emphasized on Rozik's commitment to legal procedures, stating, "As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has travelled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act." This shows Rozik's commitment to comply with legal processes, as seen by his journey from Dubai to Mumbai solely for this purpose.

Patil also stated that Rozik had supplied all required documentation to the ED and had completely cooperated with the probe. He also expressed Rozik's desire to continue the collaboration if needed. Despite his unexpected engagement in a legal situation, Rozik's cooperation indicates his respect for the law and the investigation processes in India.

Abdu Rozik's visit to the ED office serves as a reminder of the surprising ways in which celebrities might become involved in legal proceedings, even if only as witnesses. As Rozik faces this new obstacle, his admirers are reminded of the complications that might occur, even for individuals famed for their abilities and entertainment value.

For more news and updates on television and Movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

