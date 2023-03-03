Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary replaced Tejasswi Prakash in trends, check out what the netizens have to say

MUMBAI :Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town.

The two fell in love in the Bigg Boss house and they are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. They are setting major couple goals for their fans and followers.

Tejasswi is currently the lead of the show Naagin 6, and Karan is currently playing the one of the leads in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, who shower a lot of love and support on them.

Their fans have given them a cute #ShipName: ‘TejRan’, and they keep trending on social media, no matter where they go.

There was a time when no matter what the actors put up as post or get spotted, their comment section and likes would shoot up to another level.

However, things are slowly starting to change now. The trend of Tejasswi Prakash is slowly fading out as she is now being replaced by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Netizens can see that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has now taken over the trend, beating Tejasswi Prakash.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Currently, she has been trending for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where she was a strong contestant of the show and one who became the second runner up. Priyanka has been in demand ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded.

Let’s check out some of the comments that netizens have for Tejasswi and Priyanka:

Darshan Prajapati- I love Priyanka Choudhary. I feel she deserved to win the show. Look at the influence that she has. Even when she has not won the show, she is trending more than the winner. She now beats Tejasswi Prakash, who has been trending for more than a year now.

Gaurav Patel- It has been an amazing journey for Tejasswi Prakash. I have not seen anyone trending so much. But now, I feels it’s starting to fall slowly as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has started to trend a little more. We can say that it’s Priyanka’s rise and Tejasswi’s fall.

Harshad Pandey- I love Priyanka. She is so beautiful and so real. Her pair up with Ankit also looks so cute. I fall in love with her everytime I see her. I’m so happy to see her getting all the fame and attraction from people. She doesn’t even try to attract people. I mean look at Tejasswi. I feel she is trying so hard to look hot because there are so many other actors and actresses who are doing better than her now.

Harleen Kaur- Tejasswi can never lose to anyone. I mean no one has been so famous and loved. TejRan look so good together. Even the new Bigg Boss contestants are out now, but they are not trending more than Tejasswi. What more proof do you want? Tejasswi really is the ultimate.

Are you a Tejasswi Prakash fan or a Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fan? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

