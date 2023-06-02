Bigg Boss 16 finale: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace the finale of the show alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end this weekend and the winner will be announced.

The contestants have given their best this season and now one of them would be crowned the winner of the show.

The game was divided into two groups: the ‘Mandali’ and the ‘Non-Mandali’ groups.

Shiv, MC Stan, Abdu, Sajid Khan, Nimrit, and Sumbul were in the Mandali group, whereas Tina, Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, and Soundarya were in the ‘Non-Mandali’ group.

The show has got its top six contestants for the finale – Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit, Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana.

Now one among them will get eliminated this week and the show will get its first five finalists of the show.

Now as we had reported earlier that Salman Khan would return back as the host during the finale of the show.

As per sources, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Gadar Ek Prem Khatha Season 2”

They would be having some fun sessions with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

Ameesha was associated with Bigg Boss 13 where she was the queen of the house but then the whole concept was eradicated and within a month’s time she wasn’t seen on the show.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and is directed by Anil Sharma. The story takes a 20-year leap and this time around, Tara Singh aka. Sunny Deol will visit Pakistan for his son, Jeete, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The conflict of Gadar 2 unfolds around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Well, the finale of the show is going to be on a grand scale considering the fact that this season was so successful.

