Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui confirms his participation in the upcoming season

Munawar is grabbing the headlines these days as his name has popped up for participation in Bigg Boss. Recently, while interacting with the media, the fans feel that he confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 12:46
MUMBAI : He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. 

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. 

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. 

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures. 

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from that marriage.

Now he is grabbing the headlines, for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

There are reports doing the rounds that Munawar might be a part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Now we came across a video where Munwar is saying that he is a huge fan of Bigg Boss and that he is super excited for the new season and he has taken the voot subscription.

The fans feel that he has given confirmation for his participation in the show and are excited to see him on the show.

Well, they feel he is the perfect choice for the show as they have seen his game in Lock Upp Season 1.

Do you want to see Munawar in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

