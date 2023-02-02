Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him and says Shiv Thakare deserves to win than Stan; the rapper breaks down and says “Why do they always insult and bring me down”

Shalin would tell Mc Stan that Shiv deserves to win the show more than him, which would shock him
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 10:59
Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him

MUMBAI : Just a week before the finale of the show, the housemates are divided into two groups one is the “Mandali” group ( Stan, Shiv, Sumbul & Nimrit) and the other is Priyanka, Shalin, and Archana.


We have often seen how the two are always at loggerheads and they keep fighting. Especially Priyanka and Shiv who haven’t gotten along with each other since day one.

Nimrit became the first finalist of the show as Priyanka and Mc Stan refused to do the task.

We have seen how with the exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, things have changed in the house. One can see the ‘Mandali’ group breaking down, and Sumbul is fading away from the team, although Nimrit, MC Stan, and Shiv will be seen making her comfortable and how Tina exits from the show Shalin was seen enjoying and dancing with joy.

Also Read :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Eros International to sign Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their next project?

In the upcoming episode, MC Stan will break down as Shalin would take a dig on him, he would say that Shiv deserves to win than Stan and this was something that the rapper only told him that Shiv deserves to win.

MC Stan denies saying anything as such and tells that this is wrong and Shalin shouldn’t have brought him in between.

He tells why everyone brings him down they don’t even know where I have come from and this is not done.

Shiv is seen pacifying him but the rapper is deeply hurt by Shalin’s words as he feels that he was making fun of him.

What do you think did Shalin say anything wrong?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

 

 


    

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Aniit Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 10:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki's life in danger; Shweta worried about money
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him and says Shiv Thakare deserves to win than Stan; the rapper breaks down and says “Why do they always insult and bring me down”
MUMBAI : Just a week before the finale of the show, the housemates are divided into two groups one is the “Mandali”...
Exclusive! Naagin 6 gets a one-month extension; the show to go off-air in March 2023?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu unable to control his emotions after Akshara chooses Abhinav over him
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anu celebrates birthday with Anuj and Anupama; Maya feels jealous
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Naagin 6 gets a one-month extension; the show to go off air in March 2023 ?
Exclusive! Naagin 6 gets a one-month extension; the show to go off-air in March 2023?
Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi gets injured on set, starts bleeding, crew rushes to get medical help
Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi gets injured on set, starts bleeding, crew rushes to get medical help
The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits the show due to monetary issues with producers?
The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits the show due to monetary issues with producers?
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many rela
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many relationships, but I made it clear that when I fall in love genuinely, I am a one-woman man and that is why I was so loyal to my pa