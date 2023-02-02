Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him and says Shiv Thakare deserves to win than Stan; the rapper breaks down and says “Why do they always insult and bring me down”

MUMBAI : Just a week before the finale of the show, the housemates are divided into two groups one is the “Mandali” group ( Stan, Shiv, Sumbul & Nimrit) and the other is Priyanka, Shalin, and Archana.



We have often seen how the two are always at loggerheads and they keep fighting. Especially Priyanka and Shiv who haven’t gotten along with each other since day one.

Nimrit became the first finalist of the show as Priyanka and Mc Stan refused to do the task.

We have seen how with the exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, things have changed in the house. One can see the ‘Mandali’ group breaking down, and Sumbul is fading away from the team, although Nimrit, MC Stan, and Shiv will be seen making her comfortable and how Tina exits from the show Shalin was seen enjoying and dancing with joy.

In the upcoming episode, MC Stan will break down as Shalin would take a dig on him, he would say that Shiv deserves to win than Stan and this was something that the rapper only told him that Shiv deserves to win.

MC Stan denies saying anything as such and tells that this is wrong and Shalin shouldn’t have brought him in between.

He tells why everyone brings him down they don’t even know where I have come from and this is not done.

Shiv is seen pacifying him but the rapper is deeply hurt by Shalin’s words as he feels that he was making fun of him.

What do you think did Shalin say anything wrong?

