Bigg Boss 16: OH NO! Trouble brews between Ankit Gupta and Tina Datta while performing the captaincy task; Shalin Bhanot warns him not to touch her

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has been going on well for around two weeks now. In the next episode, contestants compete against each other in the upcoming captaincy task. Bigg Boss asks contestants to make it difficult for Priyanka Choudhary to compete in the task. While everyone is trying to cause a hindrance for Priyanka, Ankit Gupta is the only one helping her move forward. Ankit and Tina Datta get into a fight during the task as Tina tries to make it hard for Priyanka to compete.

The two are on the verge of getting physically aggressive when other contestants prevent them from doing so. Things worsen as Shalin steps in and asks Ankit to not touch Tina and make things worse for everyone.

Ankit clarified and said that, I am not touching her at all but I need an answer for her actions. However, that wasn’t all that was in the Bigg Boss promo; another contestant Gori Nagori was seen facing several obstacles in the game. She got badly injured while trying to grab a bucket of water to throw on Priyanka during the task.

We could see Gori crying inconsolably, and Ankit tries to apologise just like everyone else. They try to console Gori and ask her to calm down. However, she refuses to understand and continues to cry.

