Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the house

MUMBAI: The show has entered the third week and there is a lot happening in the Bigg Boss house, with fights happening here and there to massive arguments.

Last week we saw how the equations in the house changed and so many fights happened.

As the show enters the third week once again equations are changing from Gautam and Shalin's friendship going down drill, to Ankit and Tina having a tiff.

We would also see how the equations between Nimrit and Shiv would change as they would have a massive fight in today’s episode.

Bigg Boss will announce that there would be a captaincy task between Priyanka and Shiv and only one of them would win the task.

The entire housemates will be seen supporting Shiv and only a few will be with Priyanka as they feel that Shiv would be the better captain of the house.

Both Priyanka and Shiv would give their best in the captaincy task but then owing to less support Priyanaka loses the task and Shiv wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house.

The housemates seems to be happy with Shiv becoming the captain of the house and now for a week he will be ruling the game.

Well, with Shiv becoming the captain of the house it will be interesting to see how would the equations in the house change.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

