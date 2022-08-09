EXCLUSIVE! &TV show Baal Shiv to go off-air? Find out here

MUMBAI : Baal Shiv is a popular mythological show that airs on &TV and depicts the mythical untold stories of Lord Shiva. It explores the Katha of Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv’s eternal bond through exploring various chapters of his childhood and self-discovery.

Produced by Zee Studios, the show’s cast comprises Aan Tiwari as Baal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly as Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora as Mahadev, Shivya Pathania as Devi Parvati, Krip Kapur Suri as Asur Andhak, Praneet Bhatt as Narad Muni, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Nandi, Dakssh Ajit Singh as Indra, Anjita Poonia as Indrani, Ravi Khanvilkar as Archarya Dandpani, Rajeev Bhardwaj as Rishi Atri, Pallavi Pradhan as Maina Devi, among others.

Recently, there have been speculations that the show is going off-air. The show has been going on since November 2021. The audience likes the track of the show and it comprises some great performances in terms of mythological characters being played by popular actors.

Recently this year, &TV shows Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai went off-air. Both of them have a year’s run. The shows that have been running the longest as of now are Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain which has been on since 2015 and Happu ki Ultan Paltan which has been going on since 2019.

Baal Shiv might also go off-air soon too but these are just speculations. Let’s wait to find out what happens.

