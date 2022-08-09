EXCLUSIVE! &TV show Baal Shiv to go off-air? Find out here

The popular mythological &TV show baal-shiv has been on for not more than a year. Is it about to go off-air? Find out here

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:20
EXCLUSIVE! &TV show Baal Shiv to go off-air? Find out here

MUMBAI : Baal Shiv is a popular mythological show that airs on &TV and depicts the mythical untold stories of Lord Shiva. It explores the Katha of Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv’s eternal bond through exploring various chapters of his childhood and self-discovery.

Produced by Zee Studios, the show’s cast comprises Aan Tiwari as Baal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly as Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora as Mahadev, Shivya Pathania as Devi Parvati, Krip Kapur Suri as Asur Andhak, Praneet Bhatt as Narad Muni, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Nandi, Dakssh Ajit Singh as Indra, Anjita Poonia as Indrani, Ravi Khanvilkar as Archarya Dandpani, Rajeev Bhardwaj as Rishi Atri, Pallavi Pradhan as Maina Devi, among others.

ALSO READ: Kapil Nirmal as Tarakasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv

Recently, there have been speculations that the show is going off-air. The show has been going on since November 2021. The audience likes the track of the show and it comprises some great performances in terms of mythological characters being played by popular actors.

Recently this year, &TV shows Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai went off-air. Both of them have a year’s run. The shows that have been running the longest as of now are Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain which has been on since 2015 and Happu ki Ultan Paltan which has been going on since 2019.

Baal Shiv might also go off-air soon too but these are just speculations. Let’s wait to find out what happens.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Baal Shiv Kapil Nirmal &TV Aan Tiwari Mouli Ganguly Siddharth Arora Krip Suri Shivya Pathania Anjita Poonia Praneet Bhatt Dakssh Ajit Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi tries to sneak in, Suman sees her in a camera recording
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has made a place...
Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics
MUMBAI :  Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of...
Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin
MUMBAI :  One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the...
WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss'...
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur
MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube...
Recent Stories
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned o
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned out to be a learning experience
Latest Video