Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Ankit Gupta breaks silence on his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says “She wanted a future and I am someone who wants to be carefree”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up. The contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

While Nimarat became the captain of the house and a few housemates did have problems with her, Gautam and MC Stan had a massive fight.

The fans are excited to see Ankit and Priyanka in the show as their pair on their serial Udaariyan as Tejo and Fateh were loved and they were considered one of the most iconic couples on television.



In the upcoming episode, everyone is seen asking Ankit what is the status between him and Priyanka to which the actor says “We are very clear with each other, right now we are good friends and she is very sorted that she wants a future, whereas I want to be carefree and not get committed so soon”

Well, the actor had clearly given an indication that there could be nothing but will this thing bring a rift between the two?

What do you think would happen with the relationship between Ankit and Priyanka?

