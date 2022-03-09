Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Faisal Shaikh and this OTT actress confirms his participation in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will be starting soon and the makers of the show have already contacted celebrities for the same Faisal Shaikh seems to be the next confirmed contestant of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Munawar, Faisu, Jannat, Kanika, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Now, Ahsaas Channa who is a known television, Bollywood and OTT actress confirmed that  Faisu is participating in the show.

(ALSO READ – Did you know TikTok star Faisal Shaikh is the owner of a brand?)

While interacting with the media she was asked who does she like in Khatron Ke Khiladi that’s when she replied “ That she only knows Faisu and Jannat and that both are doing very well on the show”

She was also asked what was her views on Faisu being in Bigg Boss to which the actress said that “ There also she knows that Faisu will be doing a good job and that she has no doubt that he would be playing the game extremely well and he would be fabulous on the show”

On the other hand, when the media asked Faisu if he would be doing Bigg Boss that’s when he said “ You never know what I will do ask and you’ll even think the places where you’ll want to me to be there I will reach those places”

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu will be one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans would love to see him on the show.

Do you want to see Faisu in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan team up for an upcoming project

