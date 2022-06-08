Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan team up for an upcoming project

Faisal Shaikh is an internet sensation, and now we bring you an update that Faisal and Aamir Khan will be collaborating for a project and the fans are excited about it.

Faisal-Amir

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is making headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he is doing all the daredevil stunts and facing all his fears.

Faisal has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show as he aces all stunts and gives his best and he has never come in the elimination task.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming movie of Aamir Khan.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, the film is all set to release on the 11th of August and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie.

Aamir Khan is going all out to promote his upcoming movie as we did see him on the reality show Dance Deewane finale and he would also be gracing the premiere show of KBC.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

As per sources, Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan have teamed up for a project that may be a shoot for social media where he would be promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The fans are excited to see the two together as this is the first time the two have collaborated and the audience can’t wait to watch both of them together.

Well, Faisal Shaikh showed commendable growth. With hard work and dedication, the young lad has come a long way.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Latest Video