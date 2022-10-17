Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia accused of groupism by fan; Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare agree

MUMBAI: The reality show Bigg Boss is known for being controversial and dramatic. Fans get to see the real personalities of contestants, and many of the interactions and tasks often lead to rifts between the contestants. One of the new things in the new season is the Sunday special episode ‘Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ hosted by Shekhar Suman. In this, Shekhar Suman speaks to the participants directly and also, fans get to speak to the contestants directly on the show and ask questions.

Colors TV shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle. In the promo, we see a fan blaming Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for not playing her game on her own and taking the help of the boys during the task, and playing in a group. When Shekar asks Nimrit if this statement is true, Nimrit disagrees with it to which Shiv Thakare says, "Group hai toh usko accept karo." Priyanka Choudhary then states, "Sabko lagta hai ki group hai bas group walo ko lagta hai group nahi hai." Nimrit adds, "Iss topic pe mei aur justification nahi de sakti." The promo ends with Priyanka saying "Janta ko dikhta hai ki kya group hai ya kya nahi hai."

The caption of the promo read as, "Janta ke pesh kiye huye sawaalon ki bani Nimrit shikaar, ab kaise degi woh inn sabka jawaab? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Also Read : Whoa! Varun Dhawan gives a shout out to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, and the latter notices with a response

The show’s first elimination was of popular actress Sreejita De, which happened during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. The remaining contestants left in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 began on October 1 and airs every day at 10 pm during the week and at 9:30 pm on weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : Pinkvilla

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! Shiny Doshi talks about Pandya Store and her bond with co-actors; says, “Off-screen as well Akshay and Mohit call me Bhabhi. It is like I am Bhabhi on set”