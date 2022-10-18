Bigg Boss 16: REALLY! Are Archana Gautam and Ranveer Singh Malik dating?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been wowing fans of the show with her eccentric and entertaining personality. Fans have shared that she is one of the best entertainers on the show, and that she makes the show more enjoyable. Now rumours have been going around that the actress, model and politician is dating television actor Ranveer Singh Malik, best known for his role as Rahul in the show, "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan".

A friend close to Archana shared with a news portal that, “Ranveer and Archana are school friends and had decided to pursue an acting career together. They shifted to Mumbai together, and the families are also in good touch. They two earlier partied all together and have a soft corner for each other which all close friends of the couple are aware of. However, neither Archana nor Ranveer have accepted it.”

The friend further stated that she will win everyone’s hearts with her fun banter, but audiences will definitely not see her falling for any other contestant or creating a love angle since Ranveer was against it. “I don’t know much, but I'm sure that she will never get involved in any love angle as she knows Ranveer will never accept it. Ranveer has also promised her that he will not party or go to get-togethers a long as she is inside the house. Their chemistry is sizzlings.”

Also Read : Exciting! Honsla Rakh girl Shehnaaz Gill takes us through her weight loss journey and healthy diet ideas

Ranveer has also played parts in Yeh hai Mohabbatein, Kawach and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. Archana is an Indian politician, actress, model and beauty pageant title holder. She had won Miss Bikini India 2018, represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the sub-title of Most Talent 2018.

She is still wowing audiences in the show, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

Do you think these rumours of her relationship are true? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : ETimes

Also Read: Anupamaa: What! Barkha speaks her mind on Pakhi-Adhik’s disgusting act